Entertainment News Roundup: Musicians give free online concerts to beat COVID-19; Disney to release 'Frozen 2' and more

Nigeria's 'Rock Goddess' wants to change people's minds

Singer Bianca Okorocha, aka Clay, is something unusual in the world of Nigerian music. In a nation dominated by Afrobeats, the 26-year-old who calls herself the "Nigerian Rock Goddess" is trying to change long-held perceptions that rock is something alien to her country's music scene.

Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus

Bans on mass gatherings introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic might have been expected to deal a death blow to musical life, but have instead prompted a boom in free online concerts. One musician to step up to the plate is Russian-German pianist Igor Levit, who took to Twitter on Thursday evening to stream an impromptu rendition of Beethoven's Waldstein Sonata Op. 53 from his Berlin flat to entertain audiences penned at home by the virus.

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus concerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexico's second-biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday. The decision to suspend the popular festival, planned for March 20 to 27, was taken due to "uncertainty generated by the spread of coronavirus in our country," organizers said in a statement.

Breakdancing opera star uses Instagram to promote classical music

With close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is trying to use social media to break down cultural barriers and attract younger audiences to classical music. Only 5% of Poles aged 18-25 say classical music is their favorite music genre, compared to 12% across all age groups, a survey conducted by pollster CBOS in 2018 showed.

Disney to release 'Frozen 2' on streaming platform three months early

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it would make the sequel to hit animated movie "Frozen" available on its streaming platform Disney+ three months ahead of schedule in the United States, as media companies respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The company said "Frozen 2" would be available in the country starting Sunday, "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

Spielberg-produced Amazon mini-series in Mexico put on hold over coronavirus: letter

The filming in Mexico of a big-budget Steven Spielberg-produced Amazon mini-series, starring Spanish actor Javier Bardem, has been suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to cast and crew on Friday and seen by Reuters. The production entitled Mexica, which centers on the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs, began filming two weeks ago on location in Mexico City. Mexico has so far confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus.

From Eiffel Tower to Moulin Rouge, Paris landmarks close in virus clampdown

Paris' famed Moulin Rouge cabaret, the Louvre museum, and the Eiffel Tower were among the top tourism landmarks that closed their doors on Friday after the government banned gatherings of more than 100 people to curb the spread of coronavirus. The cabaret, known for its high-kicking dancers, and many other venues including cinemas were caught on the hop by the televised lunchtime announcement by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

