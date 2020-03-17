Chilean finance ministry says will sell up to $500 mln weekly in April

Chile's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would modify its dollar sales operation with a plan to auction up to $500 million weekly in April.

The ministry said it had so far sold $2.6 billion of a planned $9.4 bln for 2020.

The measure comes as the Chilean peso hits record lows amid uncertainty in the markets about the impact on the global economy of the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

