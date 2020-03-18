Left Menu
Pompeo urges China to 'reconsider' US journalist expulsions

  Updated: 18-03-2020 03:41 IST
  Created: 18-03-2020 01:00 IST
Pompeo urges China to 'reconsider' US journalist expulsions
Representative Image

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Beijing to reconsider its effective expulsions of US journalists, saying that China benefits from free media

"I regret China's decision today to further foreclose the world's ability to conduct the free press operations that, frankly, would be really good for the Chinese people in these incredibly challenging global times, where more information, more transparency are what will save lives," Pompeo told reporters

"This is unfortunate," Pompeo said. "I hope they will reconsider." Pompeo's remarks came after China effectively ordered American journalists at the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal to leave the country.

