BRIEF-Cinemark To Temporarily Close U.S. Theatres

Cinemark Holdings Inc: * CINEMARK TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE U.S. THEATRES

* CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL 345 OF ITS U.S. THEATRES EFFECTIVE MARCH 18 * CINEMARK SAYS WHILE PAUSED, MEMBERS WILL MAINTAIN UNUSED MOVIE CREDITS AND WILL NOT BE BILLED MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP FEE

* CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY PAUSING ALL MOVIE CLUB MEMBERSHIPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.