BRIEF-Cinemark To Temporarily Close U.S. Theatres
Cinemark Holdings Inc: * CINEMARK TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE U.S. THEATRES
* CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL 345 OF ITS U.S. THEATRES EFFECTIVE MARCH 18 * CINEMARK SAYS WHILE PAUSED, MEMBERS WILL MAINTAIN UNUSED MOVIE CREDITS AND WILL NOT BE BILLED MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP FEE
* CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY PAUSING ALL MOVIE CLUB MEMBERSHIPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
