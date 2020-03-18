Left Menu
BRIEF-Cinemark To Temporarily Close U.S. Theatres

  • Updated: 18-03-2020 02:16 IST
Cinemark Holdings Inc: * CINEMARK TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE U.S. THEATRES

* CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL 345 OF ITS U.S. THEATRES EFFECTIVE MARCH 18 * CINEMARK SAYS WHILE PAUSED, MEMBERS WILL MAINTAIN UNUSED MOVIE CREDITS AND WILL NOT BE BILLED MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP FEE

* CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC - TEMPORARILY PAUSING ALL MOVIE CLUB MEMBERSHIPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

