US coronavirus deaths climb to 100: AFP tally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:45 IST
A hundred people have died from the new coronavirus in the United States, according to an AFP count using figures provided by state and county websites and officials

The greatest number is in Washington state, in the country's northwest, where there were 50 deaths, followed by New York with 12 and California where there were 11. IJT

