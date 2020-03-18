US coronavirus deaths climb to 100: AFP tally
A hundred people have died from the new coronavirus in the United States, according to an AFP count using figures provided by state and county websites and officials
The greatest number is in Washington state, in the country's northwest, where there were 50 deaths, followed by New York with 12 and California where there were 11. IJT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
