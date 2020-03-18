Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian draft budget sees deficit that is likely to expand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:01 IST
Austrian draft budget sees deficit that is likely to expand

Austria outlined a draft budget for 2020 on Wednesday that forecast a deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic and said the size of the shortfall was not clear due to the developing crisis.

The conservative-led government that took office in January with the help of the left-wing Greens had pledged to balance the books but conceded over the weekend that that would not be possible. It pledged to make 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion)immediately available to help deal with the economic fallout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK parliament's usually rowdy 'PMQs' muted by coronavirus risk

Its normally the rowdy highlight of the British parliamentary week, a time when lawmakers pack the chamber to put questions to the Prime Minister of the day. But on Wednesday it will be a distinctly muted affair with only a small number of ...

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time: Sources.

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time Sources....

Djibouti confirms its first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

Djibouti confirmed on Wednesday its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.The ministry said the case was from a Spanish national who was part of a 32-member Spanish special forces unit that arrived in the East African nation o...

Rio's Christ statue closes and state of emergency decreed

Rio de Janeiros Christ the Redeemer statue, which appears to balance improbably atop Corcovado mountain, has withstood the worst of what the elements could muster for nearly nine decades. Now it, too, is succumbing to the outbreak of the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020