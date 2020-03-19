Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump renominates Indian-American law professor to civil liberties board

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:19 IST
Trump renominates Indian-American law professor to civil liberties board
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has renominated a prominent Indian-American law professor and legal expert to an agency whose mission is to ensure the federal government's efforts to prevent terrorism are balanced with the need to protect privacy and civil liberties. The nomination of Aditya Bamzai of Virginia, to be reappointed as a Member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board for a term expiring January 29, 2026, was sent to the US Senate.

In August 2018, Trump had nominated Bamzai, a professor at the University of Virginia's School of Law, to be a member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board for a six-year term expiring January 2020. The Board is an independent agency within the Executive Branch established by the Implementing Recommendations of the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007. The Board's mission is to ensure that the federal government's efforts to prevent terrorism are balanced with the need to protect privacy and civil liberties.

According to his profile on the agency's website, Bamzai also teaches and writes about civil procedure, administrative law, federal courts, national security law, and computer crime. He joined the University of Virginia School of Law's faculty as an associate professor in June 2016 and his work has been published or is forthcoming in the Yale Law Journal, the University of Chicago Law Review, the George Washington University Law Review and the Missouri Law Review, among other journals.

He has argued cases relating to the separation of powers and national security in the US Supreme Court, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review, DC Circuit and other federal courts of appeals. Before entering the academy, Bamzai served as an attorney-adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel of the US Department of Justice, and as an appellate attorney in both private practices and for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice.

Earlier in his career, he was a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia of the US Supreme Court and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He is a graduate of Yale University and of the University of Chicago Law School, where he was the editor-in-chief of the law review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletes returning from high-risk COVID-19 affected nations will be quarantined: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said athletes arriving back from high-risk COVID-19 affected countries will have to be in mandatory quarantine but refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding the IPL and the Tokyo Olympics. Spe...

Angered by delay, man slips out of UP hospital after giving samples for coronavirus test

Annoyed at the delay by health officials in taking his samples for novel coronavirus test, a 47-year-old man slipped out of a hospital in Mathura after giving his samples. The incident, which happened on Wednesday, has panicked the medical ...

COVID-19: Schools to remain closed for teaching, non-teaching staff till Mar 31

All schools will remain closed for teaching and non-teaching staff and heads of schools from March 19 to 31 in view of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Government said on Thursday.The evaluation work of annual examination is to be ca...

Swiss National Bank seeks state help to fight coronavirus

The Swiss National Bank is working closely with the government to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Thursday, stressing that monetary policy alone cannot fight the economic downturn caused by the outbreak. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020