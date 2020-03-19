Left Menu
Japanese emperor's UK state visit postponed over virus: Buckingham Palace

A state visit by Japan's emperor to Britain this spring has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday

"After consultation with Her Majesty's government and the government of Japan, Her Majesty the Queen has agreed that, in the current circumstances, the planned state visit to the United Kingdom in spring 2020 by Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan should be postponed," it said in a statement

"The state visit will be rescheduled at a later date."

