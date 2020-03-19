Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firms heed call to go on war footing to help fight coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:20 IST
Firms heed call to go on war footing to help fight coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Companies across the world are joining ordinary people in adapting to help stem the COVID-19 outbreak, heeding government calls to switch to a war footing. Nearly 220,000 cases have now been recorded in 157 countries and territories, with more than 9,000 deaths. On Wednesday, the death toll in Europe exceeded the toll in Asia.

Manufacturers are being urged to join the collective effort in a way not seen since World War II, and produce medical equipment such as ventilators which are set to be in short supply as cases spiral. This week European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was working with industry to boost production and would launch a joint procurement program with national governments for testing kits and ventilators.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hosted a conference call with dozens of industry leaders to urge them to help the country increase production of key medical equipment. "A number of companies are already engaged in the effort and exploring how they can best support," a Downing Street spokesperson said following the call.

Singapore-based electric appliance pioneer Dyson, British heavy equipment maker JCB and Japanese car manufacturer Honda were among those involved in the discussions. All three companies told AFP they were assessing whether they could help.

"It's unclear as yet if we can assist," JCB chairman Anthony Bamford said in a statement. "We will do whatever we can to help during the unprecedented times our country is facing." However, some have questioned whether non-specialist firms will be able to switch production to medical devices.

Craig Thompson, head of products at Oxfordshire company Penlon, told the BBC the idea that other firms could switch production was "unrealistic". In the United States, leading American carmakers are said to be looking at whether they can help make ventilators after a call to arms by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Tesla's pioneering chief Elon Musk said on Twitter: "We will make ventilators if there is a shortage", without providing further details. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the COVID-19 response will require 89 million medical masks, 76 million examination gloves, and 1.6 million goggles each month globally.

In response, European and other firms from various sectors, as well as citizens, are stepping up to make these items, which are far easier to produce than more complex machinery. In Ireland, a distillery's gin stills have been refashioned to churn out hand sanitizer, while a small company in the Bulgarian capital Sofia which normally produces sleeping bags for infants is now making masks.

In France, perfume, pharmaceutical and chemical firms are also reorganizing to mass-produce sanitizers, including luxury group LVMH, which usually turns out its Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy scents. Meanwhile, thousands of Czech women have joined forces via social media to sew face masks at home.

The efforts mirror what occurred in China, where the epidemic began earlier this year but has been severely curbed by stringent quarantine measures and a collective nationwide effort. On Thursday the country marked a major milestone in its battle against the pandemic as it recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak emerged.

In mid-February, when the outbreak peaked there, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a "peoples' war" on the virus and called on companies to contribute to mask-making and other efforts. Thousands of firms across the vast country reportedly responded to the appeal, including Foxconn, the manufacturer of Apple iPhones, and carmaker BYD.

Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics maker, last month began making face masks alongside Apple products at its Shenzhen factory. "Western governments and doctors are increasingly looking to China for best practices and help in squelching the coronavirus," Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group consultancy, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to thre...

My whole life has been a miracle: Rajinikanth

From starting out as a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest stars of the country, actor Rajinikanth says he looks at his life as nothing but a series of miracles. While working in the Bangalore Transport Service, Rajinikanth bega...

MP CM Kamal Nath announces his resignation

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he would submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assemb...

HC stays FIR order against VHP leader over hate speech

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year. Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till May 12 the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020