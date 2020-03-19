Austria places all air arrivals in quarantine

Austria said on Thursday it was placing all arrivals to the country by air in mandatory quarantine after recording more than 2,000 coronavirus cases to date

A decree published on the health ministry website stated "Austrian and foreign citizens are obliged to enter home quarantine immediately for 14 days on arrival by plane in Austria," adding they would be required to provide a written commitment to that effect

Transit passengers, medical professionals and staff from international organisations are exempt from the measure.

