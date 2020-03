BRIEF-Cirque Du Soleil Lays Off About 95% Workforce For A Total Of 4679 Employees

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP: * CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES COMPANY WIDE TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - TEMPORARY STAFF REDUCTIONS IMPACTING 95% OF WORKFORCE FOR A TOTAL OF 4679 EMPLOYEES, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY * CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - TO PROVIDE PAID VACATION TIME, INSURANCE COVERAGE MAINTAINED DURING TEMPORARY LAYOFF FOR THOSE LAID OFF Source text for Eikon:

