Odd News Roundup: Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome in work from home and Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva

Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video-calling boom prompts new etiquette

Andre Hilden, a data architecture consultant in Oakland, California, missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all meetings while working from home. "I wasn't showered. I wasn't shaved. I was dressed, fortunately. And my cat was on top of me," Hilden said. He later saw new rules set out in the memo banned pets at the virtual meetings.

Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva on Hong Kong metro rail

A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologized after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a handrail in a metro car went viral, sparking anger in the city which is grappling to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several Hong Kong newspapers ran screenshots of the video in their print editions on Thursday, one on its front page, while many residents took to social media to condemn the video.

