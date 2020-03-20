Important that Guyana's electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent: MEA
India on Thursday said it is closely following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana and underlined that it is important that the South American country's electoral processes are "credible, fair and transparent."
"We are following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana closely. As a democracy itself, and a time tested friend of Guyana, India would underline that it is important that Guyana's electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"It is in the interest of all parties that the elections are so assessed both by the people of Guyana and the international community," said Kumar. (ANI)
