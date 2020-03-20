Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important that Guyana's electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent: MEA

India on Thursday said it is closely following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana and underlined that it is important that the South American country's electoral processes are "credible, fair and transparent."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:20 IST
Important that Guyana's electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent: MEA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday said it is closely following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana and underlined that it is important that the South American country's electoral processes are "credible, fair and transparent."

"We are following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana closely. As a democracy itself, and a time tested friend of Guyana, India would underline that it is important that Guyana's electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"It is in the interest of all parties that the elections are so assessed both by the people of Guyana and the international community," said Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Railway employee suspended for hiding son's Europe travel history

South Western Railway suspended an employee on Thursday, for allegedly hiding her sons travel history who returned from Spain. The employees son has now been kept under isolation. Earlier it was reported that the man had a travel history of...

Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20,...

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today, he said while addressing a press conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020