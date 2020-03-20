Left Menu
Development News Edition

US announces 1 million dollar aid for Pakistan to combat coronavirus outbreak

The US on Thursday (local time) announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 07:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 07:15 IST
US announces 1 million dollar aid for Pakistan to combat coronavirus outbreak
Alice Wells (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The US on Thursday (local time) announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating coronavirus outbreak. "The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response," Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary said in a tweet.

"And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now," Wells said in another tweet. According to Dawn, 453 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets CAB president, discusses cricket potential in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Cricket Assocition of Bengal CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, who briefed him about the sports and the potential of the youngsters in the state. Had interaction with Abhishek, the youngest c...

Covid-19: Railway employee suspended for hiding son's Europe travel history

South Western Railway suspended an employee on Thursday, for allegedly hiding her sons travel history who returned from Spain. The employees son has now been kept under isolation. Earlier it was reported that the man had a travel history of...

Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20,...

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020