US announces 1 million dollar aid for Pakistan to combat coronavirus outbreak

The US on Thursday (local time) announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating coronavirus outbreak. "The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response," Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary said in a tweet.

"And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now," Wells said in another tweet. According to Dawn, 453 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across Pakistan. (ANI)

