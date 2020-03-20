29 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Mali

At least 29 soldiers died in a terrorist attack in Northern Mali, said the army. The attack took place early on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"The FAM positions were attacked in Gao. The number of victims is growing. The attack left 29 FAM servicemen dead and five more injured," the army said in a statement on its Facebook page. For years, Mali has been facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.