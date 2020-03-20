Left Menu
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette

Andre Hilden, a data architecture consultant in Oakland, California, missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all meetings while working from home. “I wasn’t showered. I wasn’t shaved. I was dressed, fortunately. And my cat was on top of me,” Hilden said. He later saw new rules set out in the memo banned pets at the virtual meetings. Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva on Hong Kong metro rail

A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologised after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a hand rail in a metro car went viral, sparking anger in the city which is grappling to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several Hong Kong newspapers ran screen shots of the video in their print editions on Thursday, one on its front page, while many residents took to social media to condemn the video.

