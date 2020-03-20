Left Menu
California orders lockdown for state's 40 million people to stop COVID-19 spread

California Governor Gavin Newsom has released an order asking nearly 40 million people of the state to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

California orders lockdown for state's 40 million people to stop COVID-19 spread
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

California Governor Gavin Newsom has released an order asking nearly 40 million people of the state to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. California is the most populated state in the United States with close to 40 million people. 19 people have died from the infection and more than 900 tested positive for the virus in the state, reported CNN.

This new order also marks the first statewide mandatory restrictions in the United States to help combat the outbreak. It went into effect at midnight Thursday, meaning Californians should not leave home except for essential things such as food, prescriptions, health care and commuting to jobs considered crucial. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice and come a day after Newsom warned that more than half the state is projected to be infected by the virus in two months

Under the order, essential services such as groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, farmer markets will remain open. Nonessential services such as dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, and convention centers will shut down.

"This is a moment where we need some straight talk," Newsom told reporters. "As individuals and as a community, we need to do more to meet this moment,The order will not be enforced by law enforcement." he added. Coronavirus tracking models show its spread in California could require the hospitalization of more than 19,000 people beyond the state's current capacity.

Officials plan to use dorm rooms at state universities to temporarily house coronavirus patients, along with hospitals that will support containment efforts. The United States has recorded 14,250 cases and 205 deaths.

The novel virus that first originated in December last year has infected 245,400 people and has claimed more than 10,000 lives as per the data presented by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

