Balochistan govt orders 21-day 'lockdown' in province to check spread of coronavirus

The Balochistan government has ordered a 21-day partial lockdown in the province to combat the spread of coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

The Balochistan government has ordered a 21-day partial lockdown in the province to combat the spread of coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide. "In pursuance of the decisions, made in the first meeting of the Core Committee for COVID-19 and in continuation of this Department's orders of even number dated March 13 and 17, 2020, the Government of Balochistan, is pleased to convey following instructions/directions for Balochistan Province with immediate effect...," an order from Home and Tribal Affairs Department of Balochistan government dated March 20 read.

"...All shopping malls shall remain closed for three (03) weeks; all crowded markets shall remain closed for three (03) weeks; all restaurants shall deliver the food on take away pattern or home delivery service only; all Inter-Provincial public transport shall remain closed for three (03) weeks; all public transport (only buses) within the city shall remain closed for three (03) weeks," the order read. The development comes even as the number of cases of coronavirus in the country surged past 450 including 252 in Sindh, 96 in Punjab, 81 in Balochistan, 23 in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 10 in capital Islamabad. (ANI)

