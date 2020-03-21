Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks Indians to contact USCIS for visa extension

Indian Embassy here on Friday (local time) issued a travel advisory asking Indian nationals to contact US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for extension of visa in the US amid travel restrictions imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 08:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 08:06 IST
COVID-19 : Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks Indians to contact USCIS for visa extension
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Embassy here on Friday (local time) issued a travel advisory asking Indian nationals to contact US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for extension of visa in the US amid travel restrictions imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The advisory comes after the Indian government announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft will be allowed into India from midnight of March 22 to March 29.

"In view of these travel restrictions, all Indian nationals are advised to stay safe and isolated within the residential premises and follow the advisories updated on CDC web site and other state and federal advisories relevant to COVID19," read the statement by the embassy. "For extension of visa in the US during this restriction period, please refer to USCIS website to extend your stay," it added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday announced that no international passenger commercial aircraft shall take off from any foreign airport to land in India from March 22 to March 29. India has so far reported 236 coronavirus cases and four fatalities. "No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall take off from any foreign airport to land in India, from March 22, 2020 (05:30 hrs IST). These instructions shall remain in force till March 29, 2020," read the circular.

The Indian embassy has also issued multiple 24x7 helplines to address concerns and queries regarding the recent travel advisory issued by the Indian government which suspended all visas with some exceptions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Last week, India had suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel as coronavirus cases continue to proliferate around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...

I will always remember my PK-da as Guardian Angel of Indian football: Bhutia

PK Banerjee wore his greatness lightly and he inculcated that attribute in his pupils, according to former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who called him the Guardian Angel of Indian football. The legendary player died in Kolkata on Friday ...

Hong Kong says rise in imported coronavirus cases could trigger community outbreak

Hong Kong said on Saturday a surge in imported cases of coronavirus would likely lead to a community outbreak and pile pressure on the citys already stretched healthcare system.The government also said it would postpone university entrance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020