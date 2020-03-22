Left Menu
UAE stops distribution of print publications to battle COVID-19

  • ANI
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday said the UAE National Media Council has decided to temporarily stop the distribution of all newspapers, magazines and marketing material with effect from March 24 to stop the spread of coronavirus. Regular subscribers of the publications and large outlets in shopping centres are exempted from this, provided all the health and safety precautions are adhered to.

The measure is part of the preventive measures taken to contain the spread of the virus. The decision includes banning the distribution of printed materials, including advertisements, in residential complexes, restaurants, hotels, health centers, and clinics, waiting for halls in public sector and private sector services centers and other places where several people are likely to use the same printed materials.

However, the ban does not apply to public awareness publications approved by the health authorities. The move has been taken seeing that contact with printed material could further spread the virus.

The Media Council has also stressed that the daily newspapers in the country with their advanced digital infrastructure will continue to play their crucial role in publishing news stories and carrying discussions on issues of national importance across their multiple platforms. They will also continue their efforts to spread awareness among the public about preventive measures against the Coronavirus, the Council added. (ANI)

