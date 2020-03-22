BRIEF-United Airlines Reinstates Some International Flights Across Globe To "Help Customers Get Where They Need To Be"
United Airlines Holdings Inc: * REINSTATES SOME INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS ACROSS GLOBE TO "HELP CUSTOMERS GET WHERE THEY NEED TO BE"
* UNITED'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE WILL STILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT 90% IN APRIL * UNITED AIRLINES-TO CONTINUE FLYING 6 DAILY OPERATIONS TO & FROM ASIA, AUSTRALIA, LATIN AMERICA, M. EAST, EUROPE TO GET CUSTOMERS WHERE THEY NEED TO BE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- EUROPE
- UNITED
- LATIN AMERICA
- AUSTRALIA
- ASIA
ALSO READ
EU seeks united front to tackle medical shortages from virus
N.Korea slams European nations for "illogical thinking" over missile launches
At Turkey's frontier with Europe, everyone wants to be Syrian
Manchester United postpone their fan event in Delhi due to coronavirus
Czech PM says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe