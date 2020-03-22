BRIEF-United Airlines Reinstates Some International Flights Across Globe To "Help Customers Get Where They Need To Be"

United Airlines Holdings Inc: * REINSTATES SOME INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS ACROSS GLOBE TO "HELP CUSTOMERS GET WHERE THEY NEED TO BE"

* UNITED'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE WILL STILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT 90% IN APRIL * UNITED AIRLINES-TO CONTINUE FLYING 6 DAILY OPERATIONS TO & FROM ASIA, AUSTRALIA, LATIN AMERICA, M. EAST, EUROPE TO GET CUSTOMERS WHERE THEY NEED TO BE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

