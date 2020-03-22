15 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

A speeding truck crashed into a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and wounding seven others, according to media reports. The accident took place on late Saturday at Chunti area in Chittagong district when the salt-laden truck, bound for the coastal district of Cox's Bazar, rammed the passenger vehicle, police said.

At least 12 people died on the spot and seven others were injured after the head-on collision between the two vehicles, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Three people, who were injured in Saturday's accident, succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, raising the death toll to 15, it said.

Four more people are undergoing treatment at Lohagara Upazila Health Complex and Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the report quoted a police official as saying. All the deceased are men who were passengers, but more details are awaited, it said.

Alamgir Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Chunti Highway Police Camp, said the small vehicle was ferrying passengers from Amirabad to Chakoria in Cox's Bazar. Police have seized the truck but its driver has fled, the officer told bdnews24.com.

Every year, scores of people are killed in road accidents in Bangladesh mainly due to rash driving, improper maintenance of vehicles and poor road conditions.

