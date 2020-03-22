Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 killed in road accident in Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:17 IST
15 killed in road accident in Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A speeding truck crashed into a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and wounding seven others, according to media reports. The accident took place on late Saturday at Chunti area in Chittagong district when the salt-laden truck, bound for the coastal district of Cox's Bazar, rammed the passenger vehicle, police said.

At least 12 people died on the spot and seven others were injured after the head-on collision between the two vehicles, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Three people, who were injured in Saturday's accident, succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, raising the death toll to 15, it said.

Four more people are undergoing treatment at Lohagara Upazila Health Complex and Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the report quoted a police official as saying. All the deceased are men who were passengers, but more details are awaited, it said.

Alamgir Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Chunti Highway Police Camp, said the small vehicle was ferrying passengers from Amirabad to Chakoria in Cox's Bazar. Police have seized the truck but its driver has fled, the officer told bdnews24.com.

Every year, scores of people are killed in road accidents in Bangladesh mainly due to rash driving, improper maintenance of vehicles and poor road conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Four people killed as jeep overturns in Rajasthan's Barmer

Four people, including two women, were killed and six others injured after their jeep overturned in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Takuberi village late on Saturday night when the jeep they wer...

Night curfew imposed in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Night curfew was imposed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday to tackle any emergent situation and ensure safety of people, amid concerns over coronavirus threat. The night curfew has also been imposed to prevent incoming v...

Emirates to ground entire passenger fleet and cut wages

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, will ground its entire passenger fleet this week and cut staff wages by as much as half because of the coronavirus and its impact on travel demand.The state-owned Dubai carrier had...

Punjab put under lockdown till March 31

With number of coronavirus patients reaching 21 in the state, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered a lockdown till March 31 as an emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, the essential services will be exempted fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020