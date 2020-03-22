BRIEF-Robert Koch Institute Says Number Of Deaths In Germany From Coronavirus At 55
March 22 (Reuters) -
* GERMANY'S ROBERT KOCH INSTITUTE SAYS NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES IN GERMANY RISES TO 18,610, AN INCREASE OF 1,948 FROM A DAY EARLIER
* ROBERT KOCH INSTITUTE SAYS TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS IN GERMANY FROM CORONAVIRUS AT 55, AN INCREASE OF 8 FROM 47 REPORTED ON SATURDAY Source text https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Fallzahlen.html
