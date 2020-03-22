5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Croatia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 5:24 AM (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 10 Kms, about four km from Kasina, as per the USGS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

