5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Croatia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:42 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 5:24 AM (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 10 Kms, about four km from Kasina, as per the USGS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

