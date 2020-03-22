Slovenia says sole nuclear power plant unaffected by Croatia quake

Slovenia's only nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), has not been affected by a large earthquake that hit neighboring Croatia on Sunday, authorities said.

"The nuclear power plant continues to operate at full power," said Igor Sirc, director of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration. "The inspection of the plant has been concluded and there was no influence by the earthquake on operations or equipment of the plant," he said.

NEK is jointly owned by Slovenia and Croatia, whose capital Zagreb was shaken by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake early on Sunday that left one person critically injured, damaged buildings and caused several fires and power cuts in parts of the city.

