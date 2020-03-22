Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. America's small movie theaters fear coronavirus could mean their last picture show

Members of the Bagby family have operated movie theaters in small U.S. towns for four generations. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing their 400 screens to go dark indefinitely, some of them worry that run could come to an end. The family's Missouri-based company closed its 50 B&B Theatres locations in seven states this week and imposed its first layoffs ever, affecting 1,980 workers. Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said. Looking good under a mask: South Korean fashion evolves in the time of coronavirus

From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, South Koreans are seeking to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn't damage their reputation for style. In one video that has gathered tens of thousands of views, 29-year-old beauty YouTuber SSUNZY gives tips for applying makeup in a way that looks good under a mask.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

