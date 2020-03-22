Left Menu
Italy reports 651 new virus death, toll nears 5,500

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another 651 deaths. The latest daily toll was smaller than Saturday's record 793 fatalities but still the second-highest registered during Italy's month-long crisis.

The number of new infections rose by 10.4 per cent to 59,138. Italy's death toll now stands at 5,476.

