Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Sulking Indian students in UK moved to hotel

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:26 IST
Coronavirus: Sulking Indian students in UK moved to hotel

A group of 19 Indian students, who had sought refuge within the Indian High Commission premises in London demanding to be put on an India-bound flight despite travel restrictions back home in view of the coronavirus pandemic, were moved to a hotel on Sunday evening. The students, mostly from Telangana, had initially refused offers of accommodation arranged with the help of Indian diaspora groups as India's ban on travellers from the UK and Europe remains in place until the end of this month.

"We have finally reasoned with them and organised for them to take taxis to a hotel in west London," said a community leader who has been working with the High Commission on arrangements for the stranded students. They had been placed within a quarantined space, which houses the visa and consular section within the Indian High Commission building in Aldwych, central London.

Many of them had booked flight tickets back to India for later this month, in time for what is usually an Easter break period at universities in the UK. However, India issued an updated travel advisory earlier this week, saying no travellers would be allowed entry into India after 1200 GMT on March 18 until March 31.

It triggered a last-minute dash for flights as many students took to social media to seek assistance from the Indian High Commission as their travel plans went awry in the wake of the rapid spread of the pandemic. Diaspora groups had been working for days to try and reason with a large group of students, initially around 58, who had arrived at the doorstep of the Indian High Commission in London with their bags, demanding transit to India.

"There simply are no flights and we cannot be putting lives in danger at this stage. They were allowed entry into the High Commission building and provided food, water and temporary shelter, but some are now just camping out with their bags and baggage," the community leader said on Saturday. The Indian mission has introduced an online registry system and has also shared contact information for a number of Indian diaspora groups trying to assist with board and lodging for panic-stricken students and Indian nationals.

Such students are being advised to seek assistance from the UK Home Office's Coronavirus Immigration Helpline. Meanwhile, the Home Office has said it recognises the current situation is "exceptional" and will not take any compliance action against students or employees who are unable to attend their studies or work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK), a representative body for Indian students in the UK, has been fielding calls and urging students not to panic, support each other and take necessary precautions to be safe. As the UK went into complete shutdown from Saturday, universities across the UK have said they are mindful of the plight of international students, many of whom have nowhere to go as campuses close down.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: "I am pleased Universities UK has confirmed institutions will be flexible and do all they can to support students to progress to higher education"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus risk as cases top 1,500

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the countrys healthcare system will collapse next month, contradicting his own health minister as the number of deaths in the country jumped 39 and confirmed cases topped 1,500. The latest health ...

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday. The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. The virus...

Equinor suspends $5 bln share buyback due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor has suspended its ongoing 5 billion share buyback programme due to the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday. The European oil major was planning to execute the second tranche of its pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020