Nepal to lockdown Kanchanpur district bordering India from March 23

The Gaddachauki Border Crossing in Kanchanpur of Western Nepal will be locked-down from Monday midnight, local body of the district announced on Sunday.

Cabinet meeting of Nepal. Image Credit: ANI

The Gaddachauki Border Crossing in Kanchanpur of Western Nepal will be locked-down from Monday midnight, local body of the district announced on Sunday. The most popular border opening between Nepal and India in the last 15 days hosted about 63 thousand Nepali workers who went to neighboring Indian districts in search of employment.

Padam Raj Bhatta, Office Chief at Immigration Office Gaddachauki in Kanchanpur district of Nepal told reporters that "Checking has continued over time, we also have coordinated with the federal government about additional measures," He added, "As the global pandemic virus has admitted its presence all around the world, we are working in limitation as we run sort of proper equipment and required materials,"

Furthermore, he said, "We have asked them for the protective equipment that is required for health workers as well as the security officials stationed here, a meeting was also held a day before on this regard and decided over it," In addition to this, he said, "We also have worked on the plans that we will carry out in case a positive case is confirmed, this has been shared with the provincial government too. Procedures to purchase, search the equipment has been initiated in co-ordinance with the government here because it falls under its jurisdiction."

As the flow of returnees increased over border crossing, Kanchanpur District Administration had established a health check desk to monitor body temperature in co-ordination with the Nepal Army. A total of 11 medics have been screening the returnees from a health desk at the transit using two infrared thermometers and referring suspected ones with symptoms of COVID-19 to Mahakali Zonal Hospital.

Local administration since last week had closed entry of vehicles towards India through Gaddachowki transit with Indians wishing to return bring allowed to cross the border point. (ANI)

