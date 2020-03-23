Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus; America's small movie theaters fear coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive," Domingo wrote on Facebook.

America's small movie theaters fear coronavirus could mean their last picture show

Members of the Bagby family have operated movie theaters in small U.S. towns for four generations. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing their 400 screens to go dark indefinitely, some of them worry that run could come to an end. The family's Missouri-based company closed its 50 B&B Theatres locations in seven states this week and imposed its first layoffs ever, affecting 1,980 workers.

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

Looking good under a mask: South Korean fashion evolves in the time of coronavirus

From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, South Koreans are seeking to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn't damage their reputation for style. In one video that has gathered tens of thousands of views, 29-year-old beauty YouTuber SSUNZY gives tips for applying makeup in a way that looks good under a mask.

Olympics-Team Canada says it won't participate in Games in summer 2020

The Canadian Olympic Committee COC and Paralympic Committee CPC said on Sunday that Team Canada would not be participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020.The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic ...

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights

Saudi Arabia will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Monday after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases, while the United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger and transit flights to and from the country.Saudi Kin...

BRIEF-Philippines' Broader Stock Market Index Opens 5.26% Lower

Philippines Broader Stock Market Index OPENS 5.26 LOWER Further coverage...

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...
