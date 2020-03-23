Pak's coronavirus tally nears 800, 5 dead; Sindh remains worst-hit

Pakistan's southeastern province of Sindh reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected in the province to 352, while the national tally nears 800, with 5 deaths reported. Seven of the 11 cases were reported in provincial capital Karachi, all of which were locally transmitted, according to Dawn.

Outside of Sindh, the eastern province of Punjab remains the worst-hit, having had reported 225 cases. Balochistan has reported 108 cases, the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31, while capital Islamabad has reported 11. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced a 15-day lockdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following Shah's message, police officers in different areas of Karachi started patrolling the streets to announce the government's decision and to urge citizens to stay at home starting from tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.