Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests erupt in PoK against setting up of quarantine centres

Protests erupted in Mirpur city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the setting up of quarantine centres for the coronavirus positive patients from other parts of Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mirpur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:20 IST
Protests erupt in PoK against setting up of quarantine centres
Visuals from the protest in PoK against the setting up of quarantine centres. Image Credit: ANI

Protests erupted in Mirpur city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the setting up of quarantine centers for the coronavirus positive patients from other parts of Pakistan. The demonstrators shouted slogans against the Chief Secretary of PoK, saying that the move was a deliberate attempt to bring coronavirus patients from Pakistan to the occupied region.

Javed, a local political leader, and protesters said, "We have told them that quarantine centers will not be allowed in the city. We are talking to the officials and will not let this happen." Chaudhry Sadiqque, another protester said, "We have conveyed it to Chief Secretary that patients from other areas, especially Pakistan, will not be allowed here."

There is a surge in the coronavirus patients in Pakistan and occupied areas like PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. The situation is turning grim in Gilgit Baltistan where a large number of Chinese are engaged in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Pakistan is trying to set up quarantine centers for Coronavirus patients by occupying private hospitals and plazas in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. These centers will not only facilitate the patients from local areas but other provinces of Pakistan like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, in a statement, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) had asked Islamabad to stop deliberately spreading coronavirus in PoK to get international aid. It said, "Pakistani establishment deliberately spreading the coronavirus to get international aid and also, trying to use the territory of Kashmir to house their sick is a diabolical move".

UKPNP Chairman, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said, "It's heartening to note that the people of Mirpur are aware and resisting. Pakistani security personnel's forced locals to evacuate their properties (Plazas) and Mohi-Ud-Din teaching Hospital to convert into quarantine centers. Pakistani secret agencies approaching and forcing locals to stop opposing and cooperate otherwise ready to face consequences".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Six Indians stranded at Dubai airport due to travel restrictions

Six Indians have been camping at the Dubai airport for the past five days after they were not allowed to board their connecting flight back home due to travel restrictions placed by India to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, acc...

Airbus adds 15 bln euro credit line, scraps dividend

Airbus boosted its liquidity with a 15 billion euro 16 billion expanded credit facility on Monday while suspending its 2020 outlook in response to the coronavirus crisis that has grounded much of the global airlines fleet. The European plan...

Coronavirus provides unexpected boost for Kenyan fishermen

The coronavirus pandemic has handed Kenyan fishermen an unexpected boon - a rush of customers who now shun imported Chinese frozen fillets in favour of freshly caught fish from Lake Victoria. Kenya bought 23.2 million worth of frozen fish f...

Olympics-Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of torch relay

Japanese soccer international Nahomi Kawasumi said on Monday she was withdrawing from the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, citing worry about the risk of being infected with the coronavirus, or infecting others, if she travelled back from the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020