British-Indian quiz master fears he may have COVID-19

  PTI
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:33 IST
A popular British-Indian television comic, broadcaster and quiz master was caught up in a social media storm on Monday after he posted a message about feeling ill and fearing he may have contracted COVID-19. Paul Sinha, 49, who is best known as one of the professional quizzers dubbed "The Sinnerman" on British TV show 'The Chase', posted a message on Twitter on Sunday night to say that he was lying in bed with "probable corona" and working alongside. Some UK media reports claimed he had the deadly virus and may not have self-isolated in good time, triggering angry reactions from his fans.

"I tweeted that I may never be sure, because I haven't been tested. My anger is with those who have translated this as 'I have coronavirus'," said Sinha in following messages. He also directly confronted 'The Sun' newspaper in his Twitter messages after it ran a story with the headline that claimed that Sinha had tested positive.

"What an honour given that you think it's ok to print lies about me," he said, in reference to the headline. The TV star reported lying in bed from exhaustion for a few days and having a "sickly sensation" at the back of his throat.

"Take care Paul. Can't wait to see you back on 'The Chase'. Don't let the buggers get you down," wrote one of his 143,500 followers on Twitter. Last year, Sinha had revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former general practitioner (GP) turned TV star said he would fight the degenerative brain condition with "every breath".

