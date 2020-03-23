Iran reports 127 more virus deaths; death toll now 1,812
Iran is reporting another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases
Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine measures early on. It is also suffering under severe American sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. State TV reported the latest figures on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Middle East
- Donald Trump
- Tehran
- American
ALSO READ
Women's Day: Irani calls towards building new India ably enriched by women-led development
On IWD, Smriti Irani calls towards building new India ably enriched by women-led development
Iran sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak with 49 fatalities
Iran reports further jump in deaths from coronavirus
IranAir stops all flights to europe - IRNA