Spain death toll tops 2,000 after 462 deaths in 24 hours: govt

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:40 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:40 IST
Spain death toll tops 2,000 after 462 deaths in 24 hours: govt

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday

The death rate showed a 27-percent increase on the figures released a day earlier, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to 33,089 in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world after China and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

