Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 127 people die in Iran in last 24 hrs, toll at 1,812

Iran on Monday said that 127 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,812.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:45 IST
Coronavirus: 127 people die in Iran in last 24 hrs, toll at 1,812
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Monday said that 127 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,812. The country also reported 1,411 new confirmed cases which have emerged in the same duration taking the nationwide tally to more 21,600 of confirmed positive cases.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday, "1,411 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday. Over the last 24 hours, 127 people succumbed due to the deadly virus," IRNA reported. He stated that over 36 million people have also been screened with regard to coronavirus infection.

Moreover, Iran's representative in World Bank, Hossein Mir Shojaian Hosseini, has urged the body to provide strong support for countries that are battling with the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North, tweeted, "Earlier today, the @WorldBank, together with the @IMFNews virtually convened economic ministers from #MENA to discuss the response to #COVID19."

"Countries are taking decisive actions to protect their people & economies, and can count on our support in these unprecedented times," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nitish announces package over coronavirus lockdown

In view of the lockdown enforced in urban areas of the state over coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a package under which one month ration will be given for free to all the card holders. Three month...

Mozambique army, Islamist insurgents battle in town close to gas projects - police

Mozambiques army is battling Islamist insurgents in a town in the countrys north, close to billion-dollar gas projects being developed by Exxon Mobil and Total, police said. The General Commander of Mozambiques police, Bernardino Rafael, sa...

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Big Boss famed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also called as SidNaaz, announced their first song together Bhula Dunga to release tomorrow on March 24, but before the release date, a video is going viral on social media where the sin...

London volunteers feed nurses for free as virus deaths surge

As coronavirus deaths surge in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a catering service to provide free meals for hard-pressed nurses at a major public hospital fighting the pandemic. The group, called Critical NHS, gets food fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020