Sikh group opens food bank to tackle corona-triggered shortage

  Toronto
  Updated: 23-03-2020 19:11 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 17:56 IST
A Sikh non-profit organization has opened emergency food banks in Canada to cater to the increasing demand for food supplies and hygiene products in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 15,000 lives globally. United Sikhs, a UN-affiliated non-profit, non-governmental organization, said the food banks aim to help disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, especially seniors citizens and children, the Globe Newswire reported.

All the supplies from United Sikhs are free, the organization said, which include canned goods, hot meals, dry goods, medicines, the report said. United Sikhs Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said, "Those who are financially able should consider donating to United Sikhs today so this free emergency food bank of life essentials can be expanded to everyone who needs it." United Sikhs, which also takes up humanitarian relief and development activities, has appealed to the public against "panic buying", the report said.

The Canadian government has already warned business owners looking to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis. "When the general public is asked to stock their shelves for an undetermined amount of time, they overlook a great number of families who cannot afford to do so," United Sikhs manager, Canada chapter, Harpreet Singh said.

