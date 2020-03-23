Left Menu
COVID-19: Singapore reports highest single day increase, total cases cross 500

  • PTI
  • Singapore
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:43 IST
Singapore on Monday reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single day increase, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 509, health officials said. Out of the 54 new cases, 48 people have travel history to Europe, North America and ASEAN.

All Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning to Singapore are issued a 14-day stay-home notice, the officials said. Most of the 355 people are stable and improving while 15 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 152 people have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital, the officials added. Meanwhile, the Singapore Airlines said it will cut 96 per cent of its capacity scheduled up to the end of April due to the tightening of border controls across the world to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus stood at 15,189 globally, according to multiple reports. Over 341,300 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December..

