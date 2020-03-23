Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:50 IST
COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak

"The pandemic is accelerating," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing, saying "it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases." But he said that "we are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Curfew passes must for organisations involved in essential services: Delhi Police

Amid the lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Monday said that the organisations involved in essential services need to get curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters. For the movement of p...

BRIEF-India's Mahindra Cie to shut all plants in India, some in Europe

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd SAYS TO SHUT ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN INDIA SAYS TO SHUT SOME PLANTS IN EUROPE, OPERATE SOME AT REDUCED CAPACITY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Citigroup to give some employees $1000 as coronavirus spreads

Citigroup Inc will provide more than 75,000 employees globally with a special compensation award to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Michael Corbat told staff in a memo seen by Reuters. In the Unit...

UK-returned Haryana resident booked for flouting home quarantine orders '

Haryana Police have booked a UK-returned Panchkula resident on Monday for allegedly flouting home quarantine orders. An FIR has been registered against 65-year-old Mahinder who had recently returned from the UK, Kalka SHO, Inspector Kamalje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020