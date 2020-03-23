Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 French tourists test positive in Cambodia virus cluster

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phnompenh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:02 IST
31 French tourists test positive in Cambodia virus cluster

Thirty-one French nationals from the same tour group in Cambodia tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and have been put under quarantine in a hotel. The tourists -- ranging in age from late 40s to 80 -- were part of a group of 36 that arrived on March 11 in Siem Reap, home to the famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

The patients are currently receiving treatment in isolation in the southern coastal city of Sihanoukville. Two local guides also tested positive for the virus, while the remaining five tourists tested negative, the health ministry said Sunday.

Including the tour group cluster, Cambodia has reported 87 COVID-19 cases, as the pandemic that has killed more than 15,000 sends the world into chaos. Cambodian authorities have shuttered entertainment venues like karaoke bars, and schools were requested to close, but there has been no official order for people to stay home.

Last week Cambodia issued a blanket ban on foreigners entering the country from France, the US, Italy, Spain, Germany and Iran. Strongman premier Hun Sen has vociferously stood behind China, where the new disease originated late last year.

On Monday, Chinese experts arrived in Phnom Penh ferrying medical supplies to "jointly fight against COVID-19", the health minister said. Cambodia receives billions in aid, infrastructure loans and investment from China, and has long regarded it as a valuable ally as Western donors receded due to alleged human rights abuses by Hun Sen's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednes...

India faces spike in coronavirus cases, says study, in test for health system

India could face between around 100,000 and 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus by mid-May if it continues to spread at its current pace, according to a team of scientists based mainly in the United Stat...

France, China seek emergency G20 talks over coronavirus: French presidency

France and China agree on the need for emergency talks by leaders of the G20 major economies on coordinating an international response to the coronavirus crisis, the French presidency said Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by t...

U.S. banks hand out bonuses to staff as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Some U.S. banks on Monday offered employees one-time bonuses to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic and as a reward for working through the crisis. Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020