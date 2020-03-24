Left Menu
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.

"Secretary Pompeo is going to meet with Taliban officials in Doha including Mullah Baradar, Taliban's chief negotiator, to press the Taliban to continue to comply with the agreement signed last month," said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

