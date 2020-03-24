Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawyer Larry Klayman files USD 20 tn lawsuit against China for creation, release of coronavirus

American lawyer Larry Klayman has filed a USD 20 trillion lawsuit against China for the creation and the release of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 334,000 people globally.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:04 IST
US lawyer Larry Klayman files USD 20 tn lawsuit against China for creation, release of coronavirus
American lawyer Larry Klayman. Image Credit: ANI

American lawyer Larry Klayman has filed a USD 20 trillion lawsuit against China for the creation and the release of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 334,000 people globally. Klayman, his advocacy group Freedom Watch and Buzz Photos, a Texas company, filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that the novel coronavirus was "designed by China to be a biological weapon of war", and that whether or not the country intended to release it, China violated "US law, international laws, treaties, and norms."

"Because China has agreed by treaty to outlaw such weapons, these actions cannot be official governmental actions of the People's Republic of China and are not subject to any possible claim of legal immunity from suit," the lawsuit said, as cited by Law and Crime. It went on to allege that the purpose of maintaining the virus within the laboratory was to use it to "kill US citizens and other persons and entities in nations perceived to be an enemy of China."

The virus, which first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread 189 countries or territories, infected more than 334,000 people and killed over 14,500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. "COVID-19 is an extremely dangerous disease because it has an extremely aggressive nature, was designed to mutate from person to person, spreads very quickly and easily, no vaccine exists yet on account of it being a new disease, the means of transmission are not fully known with certainty, and treatments are only just being worked out, and the disease appears to be about ten times as deadly as the flu," the lawsuit read.

It said that the lawsuit was designed by China such as to be an effective and catastrophic biological warfare weapon to kill mass populations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Why COVID-19 is more severe in older people than young decoded

Scientists in the US have found a possible explanation for the severe lung complications seen in some people diagnosed with COVID-19, pointing out the role of medications recommended for patients with heart attacks, high blood pressure, dia...

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 101

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 101 on Tuesday with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the states health department said. The Maharashtra government has announced a curfew in the state in the backdrop of coronavir...

PCB opens High performance centre for paramedics' lodging

The Pakistan Cricket Board, acting on a request from the Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre into a temporary lodging facility for paramedic staff working at a makeshift hospital to tackle the ...

Jennifer Lopez's high school sweetheart David Cruz dead at 51

Jennifer Lopezs ex-boyfriend and high school sweetheart David Cruz has died at the age of 51. According to Fox News, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the same on Monday local time.Cruz died on Saturday of heart d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020