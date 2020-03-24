Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks its students in Bangladesh to stay in hostels amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:01 IST
India asks its students in Bangladesh to stay in hostels amid coronavirus scare

India on Tuesday asked its students studying in Bangladesh not to panic and stay at their hostels after their colleges were shut due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has left over 16,500 people dead worldwide. The Indian government's advice came amid reports that group of 70 Kashmiri students studying in Dhaka are stranded at Benaport, the border area between India and Bangladesh, after their colleges were shut. The outbreak of the pandemic has forced the government to put travel restrictions.

"We urge Indian students also to stay in your hostels and stay protected," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted. "If you stay safe, we can break the chain. We are here to help you. Our helplines are available 24X7. Please call us at 00 880 255067371 or 00 880 255067372," the mission said.

India is working to contain spread of COVID19, it said. "Our prime minister has urged all to take precautions not panic. In interest of public health, personal safety and safety of loved ones,we urge all to stay safe in present residences and avoid non-essential travel," the mission said.

Around 7,000 to 10,000 Kashmiri youth reportedly study in Bangladesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguars and underpants: when Olympic torch relay

From a jaguar on the loose to an elaborate hoax involving burning underwear, the Olympic torch relay has had its fair share of mishaps. As Japan postpones the 2020 relay after the Games were delayed over the new coronavirus, AFP looks back ...

Togo's Adebayor stuck in quarantine in Benin: club

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Togo international forward Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia said on social media. The 36-year-old took the decision to retur...

Adityanath holds meeting via conference with UP health officials on COVID-19 situation

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via conference with health officials in the state over the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period...

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facing virus

The UN rights chief called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be urgently re-evaluated to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse. At this crucial time, both for glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020