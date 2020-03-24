Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:56 IST
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie

Pakistan has suspended six civil servants after they posed for a selfie with a coronavirus patient in a quarantine centre, an official said Tuesday. The selfie -- widely shared on social media -- pictured a group of men around the apparent patient, several of them smiling broadly and none wearing face masks.

The picture was taken at a quarantine facility near Sukkur in virus-hit Sindh province, where 399 of the country's 892 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far. "Six of the government employees have been suspended and put into quarantine," Rana Adeel, deputy commissioner in Sukkur, told AFP.

The commissioner added the six -- employees of the provincial land department -- were visiting a local politician who was in quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus during a visit to Iran. The suspension comes as Pakistan continued locking down large swathes of the country to battle the contagion.

Sindh police reported more than 700 people had been arrested in the bustling Karachi since Monday when the province announced its lockdown. Pakistan has a history of failing to contain infectious diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis. So far, authorities have confirmed six deaths from coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Ireland tightens coroanvirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020