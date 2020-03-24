Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar officially brands Rakhine rebels a terrorist group

  • PTI
  • |
  • Yangon
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:28 IST
Myanmar officially brands Rakhine rebels a terrorist group

Myanmar has officially designated an armed ethnic rebel group known as the Arakan Army a terrorist organization. The declaration, published in official notices in Tuesday's newspapers, came after more than a year of bitter fighting between government forces and the guerrilla group, which represents the Buddhist Rakhine inhabitants of Rakhine state in western Myanmar.

It is one of more than a dozen ethnic minorities in Myanmar seeking autonomy. The notice says the Arakan Army and an affiliated organization, the United League of Arakan, "have caused serious losses of public security, lives and property, important infrastructures of the public and private sector, state-owned buildings, vehicles, equipment and materials." The Arakan Army says it is seeking self-determination. It has engaged in increasingly fierce combat with government forces since late 2018. It has formed alliances with several other armed ethnic rebel groups which have helped it keep the government off balance by staging joint attacks in other areas of the country.

In a statement, the group said the government declaration "indicates that the Myanmar colonial rulers do not have a policy to solve political problems with other non-Burmans by equitable and peaceful means. But it indicates (the intention) for a solution by force." Burmans are the majority ethnic group in Myanmar and dominate the government and military. Since getting independence from Britain in 1948, Myanmar has been wracked by fighting with minority groups in border areas seeking greater autonomy from the central government.

In the past three decades, the government has reached various cease-fire arrangements with many groups, but it is striving for a comprehensive, more permanent political situation. Most of the groups have so far rejected the government's attempts at a settlement, and combat is ongoing in northern and western areas of the country. Rakhine state is best known for a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the military against the Muslim Rohingya minority which caused more than 700,000 to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. The much less organized and poorly armed Rohingya insurgents have been largely inactive since 2017.

An official designation as a terrorist group allows it to be termed illegal. A separate government notice on Tuesday declared the Arakan Army and its affiliate to be unlawful organizations, which criminalizes contact with them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants U.S. economy open by Easter despite coronavirus spread

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...

Italy sees self-sufficiency in mask production against coronavirus in 2 months

Italy hopes to become self-sufficient in producing protective masks against the coronavirus outbreak within two months, the national commissioner for the emergency said on Tuesday. The shortage of masks has been one of the biggest problems ...

Namibia announces travel ban, partial lockdown after seventh coronavirus case

Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula announced on Tuesday that travel into Namibia from all countries is banned with immediate effect for a period of 30 days after the Southwest African country recorded its seventh confirmed case of coronavirus...

Russia sends ship with military ambulances towards Syria after virus outbreak

A cargo ship operated by the Russian Navy transited Turkeys Bosphorus strait en route to Syria on Tuesday loaded with ambulances, a Reuters reporter saw. Syria reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday after weeks of rejecting opposi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020