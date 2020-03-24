Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's virus toll shoots back up, but medics see hope

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:58 IST
Italy's virus toll shoots back up, but medics see hope
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's daily COVID-19 death toll shot back up Tuesday, but more evidence emerged that the coronavirus infection rate is slowing thanks to a painful national lockdown. Health officials across the ravaged Mediterranean country are poring over every new piece of data to see whether two weeks of bans and closures have made a dent in the crisis.

The harshest restrictions are theoretically due to expire on Wednesday evening -- although the government is all but certain to extend them in some form for weeks or even months. Italy's 743 new deaths broke two days of successive declines that had taken the number down to 601 on Monday.

It set a world record of 793 fatalities on Saturday. But the rate of officially registered new infections was just eight percent -- the same as Monday and the lowest level since Italy registered its first death on February 21.

It had been as high as 50 percent at the start of March. "The measures we took two weeks ago are starting to have an effect," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told the daily La Repubblica before Tuesday's toll came out.

He said more data over the next few days will help show "if the growth curve is really flattening." Few scientists expect Italy's numbers -- if they really are dropping -- to follow a steady downward line. The slowing contagion rate is offering a ray of hope in the midst of a global crisis that is deepening in parts of Europe and the United States.

Scientists believe that countries such as Spain and France are following in Italy's footsteps with a lag of a few weeks. The numbers from the US are also similar to those of Italy's from about 20 days ago.

Most other European nations and some US states have followed Italy's example and imposed their own containment and social distancing measures designed to stop the spread. The data that Borrelli has gathered from Italy's 22 regions are of crucial interest to global policy makers and medical experts.

They are however extremely reluctant to draw any definitive conclusions from the two-day drop. Italy's daily deaths are still higher than those officially recorded in China at the peak of its crisis in Wuhan's central Hubei province.

They are also higher than those seen anywhere else in the world. Italian officials are using the downward trend in infections to double down on their insistence that people stay home at all times, no matter the personal discomfort or economic pain.

Most big global banks think Italy has already entered a deep economic recession that could be more severe than anything seen in decades. The Lombardy region around Milan at the epicenter of the pandemic has begun imposing 5,000 euro ($5,400) fines on those venturing outdoors without a good excuse.

Borrelli said he supported the measures because it was "credible" to assume that the infection rate is 10 times the reported number. Italy is perplexed over how it managed to become the global epicenter of a pandemic that began on the other side of the world.

Without blaming anyone or any single factor, Borrelli said: "From the very start, people were behaving in a way that fuelled the national problem." But he did point to a Champions League match between Italy's Atalanta and Spain's Valencia's football clubs in Milan's San Siro stadium on February 19 as a, particularly egregious mistake. It was attended by 40,000 fans who celebrated the local team's win deep into the night.

"We can now say, with hindsight, that it was potentially a detonator," Borrelli said of the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop ...

Jail terms for neo-Nazi 'terror group' in Germany

Eight members of a neo-Nazi cell were jailed Tuesday after a German court found them guilty of forming a terrorist organisation that was planning a campaign of violence. The higher regional court in Dresden sentenced the accused, aged betwe...

Coronavirus: Assam prepared to deal with any eventuality, says

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the states health department is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged personnel associated with essential services like civ...

SoftBank held go-private talks with Elliott - FT

SoftBank Group Corp explored an attempt to take itself private over the past week, holding discussions with investors including hedge fund Elliott Management and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the Financial Times reported on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020