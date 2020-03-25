Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 990, including 410 in the southeastern province of Sindh alone, while seven people, including a doctor, have died of the infection in the country. Outside of Sindh, the eastern province of Punjab has reported the most cases -- 296, the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 78 cases, Balochistan has reported 110, while capital Islamabad has reported 15, as per Dawn.

The country has decided to suspend all domestic flights from March 26 onward as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus. Even as Sindh provincial government has imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will not impose a country-wide lockdown and urged people to self-quarantine themselves to fight coronavirus.

The country had reported its seventh death on Tuesday, involving a 57-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. (ANI)

