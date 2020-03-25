MAD Lions, MIBR, Cloud9 win Flashpoint group titles

MAD Lions, MIBR and Cloud9 emerged as group champions Tuesday as the first phase of Flashpoint 1 concluded. In the Group A final, MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0. MIBR edged Chaos EC 2-1 for the Group B title, and Cloud9 defeated Orgless 2-1 for the Group C championship.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. Play resumed Friday. The event features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase is set to run March 27-April 5, and the playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000, with the runner-up winning $250,000. The phase 1, Group A final saw MAD Lions top HAVU 16-10 on Mirage, 16-8 on Train.

In the Group B final, MIBR won Overpass 16-7 before Chaos responded with a 16-12 victory on Inferno. MIBR then sealed the match with a 16-8 triumph on Dust II. Cloud9 also won the first and third games of its Group C final matchup with Orgless, prevailing 16-11 on Train and 16-14 on Dust II. Orgless took the second map, Inferno, 16-12.

The group winners each receive 75 points toward playoff qualification, with the runners-up getting 50 points. The third-place teams are allotted 30 points, and the fourth-place teams receive 15 points. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.