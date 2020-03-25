Left Menu
Gunmen attack Sikh religious complex in Afghan capital

  Kabul
  Updated: 25-03-2020 11:03 IST
Gunmen attack Sikh religious complex in Afghan capital
Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, and some people were believed to be trapped inside, a member of parliament said. Afghan security forces had blocked off the area and were taking on the attackers, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers there were or who they were. It was not known if there were any casualties. Sikhs have been the target of attack by Islamist militants before in South Asia.

Narender Singh Khalsa, a member of the Afghan parliament who represents the tiny Sikh community, said there were casualties but he did not know how many. He said the attack was launched in the early morning.

"Three suicide bombers entered a Dharamsala," he said, referring to a sanctuary area in a temple compound. "The gunmen started their attack at a time when the Dharamsala was full of worshippers," he said.

He said many people were still inside the building as Afghan security forces clashed with the attackers. Sikhs are a small religious minority in Afghanistan with numbers fewer than 300 families.

In 2018, a suicide bombing targeting the Sikh community and claimed by the Islamic State killed more than a dozen people in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

