Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers - president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • N'djamena
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:03 IST
Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers - president
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Global Panorama

Boko Haram militants killed 92 Chadian soldiers and wounded 47 more in the deadliest attack ever on the country's military, President Idriss Deby said late on Tuesday. The soldiers were attacked on Monday on the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone in the west of the country, where the armies of Chad, Nigeria, and Niger have been fighting the Islamist militants for years.

"I have taken part in many operations ... but never in our history have we lost so many men at one time," Deby said during a visit to the site on Tuesday. Footage on state TV showed Deby, who has ruled Chad since 1990 and survived several rebellions and coup attempts, walking among the charred remains of burned-out vehicles.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people and forced about 2 million to leave their homes. Further afield in Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked militants are expanding their presence and have killed hundreds of troops over the last six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi HC directs External Affairs Ministry to ensure welfare, safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan.

Coronavirus Delhi HC directs External Affairs Ministry to ensure welfare, safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan....

Coronavirus impact: MRF, Maxxis India suspend production till April 14

New Delhi, Mar 25 PTI&#160;Tyre makers MRF and Maxxis India on Wednesday announced temporary shutdown of their plants in wake of coronavirus pandemic. In view of the nationwide lockdown for a period of 21 days, the operations of our head of...

UK has bought 3.5 million coronavirus antibody tests - health minister

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the government had bought 3.5 million antibody coronavirus tests so that people who suspect they have had the virus would be able to check for sure.Weve now bought 3.5 million antibody te...

COVID-19: UP govt announces Rs 50 cr more for state health department

Uttar Pradesh government has announced an additional fund of Rs 50 crore for the health department in wake of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel gave her nod for the declaration of coronavirus outbreak as a disaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020